Ames and Cal host No. 6 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (15-1, 4-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (13-4, 1-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays No. 6 Duke after Dai Dai Ames scored 21 points in Cal’s 78-75 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Golden Bears have gone 12-1 at home. Cal has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 4-0 in conference matchups. Duke is sixth in the ACC with 17.5 assists per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 4.1.

Cal scores 79.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 66.6 Duke allows. Duke scores 16.8 more points per game (86.8) than Cal gives up to opponents (70.0).

The Golden Bears and Blue Devils match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ames is scoring 17.8 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Bears. Justin Pippen is averaging 13.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Evans is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 14.4 points. Boozer is averaging 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press