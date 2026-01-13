Fresno State hosts Colorado State in conference showdown

Colorado State Rams (11-5, 2-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Fresno State in MWC action Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 in home games. Fresno State scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Rams are 2-3 in conference games. Colorado State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Fresno State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State averages 8.7 more points per game (79.6) than Fresno State allows to opponents (70.9).

The Bulldogs and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is averaging 17.7 points for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press