Freeman, streaking Syracuse hold off Florida State in 94-86 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 25 points, reserve Tyler Betsey added 18 points, and Syracuse beat Florida State 94-86 on Tuesday night for its third straight victory.

Freeman, who shot 9 of 12, has scored 20-plus points in his last three games. J.J. Starling scored 15 points, William Kyle III had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Nathan George distributed 13 assists for Syracuse.

The Orange (12-5, 3-1 ACC) have won six of their last seven games and eight of 10. It was Syracuse’s first home win over the Seminoles since Jan. 28, 2017.

Kobe MaGee scored 20 points, reserve Martin Somerville scored 18 points, Robert McCray V 14 and reserve Lajae Jones 13 for Florida State (7-10, 0-4).

Jones threw down a dunk with 1:39 left and Somerville made two foul shots to bring Florida State within 90-86 but the Seminoles never scored again.

Kyle and Starling sealed the win with dunks each in an eight-second span.

The Orange led 43-40 with the help of 53% (18 of 34) overall shooting and 39% (7 of 18) from 3-point range. Florida State was right behind at 48% overall (15 of 31) while finishing at 50% (7 of 14) from behind the arc.

Wiggins’ deep 3 two-and-a-half minutes in gave Florida State an 11-3 lead — its largest of the game.

