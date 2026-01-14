Southern Indiana plays Tennessee Tech on 4-game road slide

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-13, 0-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-10, 2-4 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will look to break its four-game road losing streak when the Screaming Eagles play Tennessee Tech.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is ninth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 0-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 0-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Tennessee Tech averages 75.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 76.1 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 70.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 76.9 Tennessee Tech allows.

The Golden Eagles and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Cameron is averaging 11.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 assists. Cardell Bailey is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press