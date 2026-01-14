Hawaii visits Cal Poly following Mousa’s 24-point showing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-3, 4-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-11, 3-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Hawaii after Hamad Mousa scored 24 points in Cal Poly’s 84-78 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Mustangs have gone 4-3 in home games. Cal Poly allows 85.3 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-1 in Big West play. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Cal Poly makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Hawaii averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa is shooting 45.3% and averaging 21.8 points for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press