Little Rock hosts Eastern Illinois after Bayless’ 21-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-10, 4-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-10, 4-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Eastern Illinois after Braxton Bayless scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 82-74 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans have gone 3-2 in home games. Little Rock averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers have gone 4-3 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Little Rock scores 70.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 71.5 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois’ 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Little Rock has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Trojans and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Wallace is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Johnathan Lawson is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Zion Fruster is averaging 15.1 points for the Panthers. Meechie White is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press