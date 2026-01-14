Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
40.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

NJIT visits UMass-Lowell after Robinson’s 24-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NJIT Highlanders (7-11, 2-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-10, 3-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces UMass-Lowell after Sebastian Robinson scored 24 points in NJIT’s 74-70 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The River Hawks are 5-1 on their home court. UMass-Lowell ranks ninth in the America East in team defense, giving up 78.3 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 2-1 against America East opponents. NJIT is eighth in the America East giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

UMass-Lowell makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). NJIT’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

The River Hawks and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrel Yepdo is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 10 points. Austin Green is shooting 59.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

David Bolden is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.2 points. Robinson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.