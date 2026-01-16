Reed leads No. 3 UConn against Georgetown after 21-point outing

UConn Huskies (17-1, 7-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-8, 1-5 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn visits Georgetown after Tarris Reed Jr. scored 21 points in UConn’s 69-64 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas are 7-3 in home games. Georgetown is fifth in the Big East with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Fort averaging 2.0.

The Huskies have gone 7-0 against Big East opponents. UConn averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Georgetown averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Lewis is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hoyas. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the past 10 games.

Reed is averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies. Braylon Mullins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press