Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Reed leads No. 3 UConn against Georgetown after 21-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UConn Huskies (17-1, 7-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-8, 1-5 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn visits Georgetown after Tarris Reed Jr. scored 21 points in UConn’s 69-64 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas are 7-3 in home games. Georgetown is fifth in the Big East with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Fort averaging 2.0.

The Huskies have gone 7-0 against Big East opponents. UConn averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Georgetown averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Lewis is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hoyas. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the past 10 games.

Reed is averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies. Braylon Mullins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.