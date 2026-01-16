Chattanooga visits Stansberry and Western Carolina

Chattanooga Mocs (8-10, 2-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-10, 2-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Chattanooga after Cord Stansberry scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 72-68 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Catamounts are 5-1 on their home court. Western Carolina has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mocs have gone 2-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Western Carolina averages 76.9 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 72.6 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The Catamounts and Mocs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Kell is averaging 13.8 points for the Catamounts. Stansberry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Frison is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Mocs. Billy Smith is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press