San Diego State hosts Hall and New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 5-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-4, 6-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces San Diego State after Jake Hall scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 87-64 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Aztecs have gone 8-1 at home. San Diego State leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 34.6 boards. Miles Heide paces the Aztecs with 5.2 rebounds.

The Lobos have gone 5-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). New Mexico scores 9.0 more points per game (80.8) than San Diego State gives up (71.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is averaging 10 points and 1.8 steals for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Deyton Albury is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Lobos. Hall is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press