Purdue visits USC following Dunn’s 21-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Purdue after Kara Dunn scored 21 points in USC’s 62-55 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Trojans have gone 7-3 at home. USC ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dunn averaging 1.9.

The Boilermakers are 2-4 in Big Ten play. Purdue ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

USC is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue averages 13.9 more points per game (72.3) than USC gives up (58.4).

The Trojans and Boilermakers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Trojans. Dunn is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Layden is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10.9 points and 1.9 steals. Tara Daye is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

