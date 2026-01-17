Skip to main content
Uche and Syracuse host Stanford

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Stanford Cardinal (15-4, 4-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-3, 5-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Stanford after Izoje Uche scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 90-87 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Orange are 11-2 on their home court. Syracuse ranks second in college basketball with 15.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Uche averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Cardinal are 4-2 against conference opponents. Stanford has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Syracuse makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). Stanford has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Phelia is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Orange. Uche is averaging 14.7 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games.

Nunu Agara is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

