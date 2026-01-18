Armstrong leads UMBC against Binghamton after 20-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (9-7, 2-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-15, 0-4 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Binghamton after DJ Armstrong scored 20 points in UMBC’s 79-74 overtime loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats have gone 4-5 at home. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 67.1 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Retrievers are 2-1 in America East play. UMBC scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Binghamton’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and Retrievers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Benigni averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Demetrius Lilley is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jah’likai King is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Retrievers. Armstrong is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press