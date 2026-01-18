Lewis and Brown host Cornell

Cornell Big Red (7-9, 0-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Cornell after Landon Lewis scored 26 points in Brown’s 86-80 overtime victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Bears have gone 5-4 at home. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lewis averaging 4.5.

The Big Red have gone 0-3 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell leads college basketball averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.2% from deep. Cooper Noard leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

Brown averages 72.9 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 88.8 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 26.2 more points per game (92.6) than Brown gives up (66.4).

The Bears and Big Red match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Uchidiuno is scoring 10.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bears. Lewis is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

Noard is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 19.6 points. Jake Fiegen is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 92.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press