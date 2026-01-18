Skip to main content
Providence takes on Marquette following Vaaks’ 24-point game

By AP News

Providence Friars (9-9, 2-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-7 Big East)

Milwaukee; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits Marquette after Stefan Vaaks scored 24 points in Providence’s 93-88 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-5 in home games. Marquette has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Friars are 2-5 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.5.

Marquette is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Friars match up Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel James Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Royce Parham is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Friars. Vaaks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 88.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

