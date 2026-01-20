Arkansas State faces Old Dominion after Shannon’s 26-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (12-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-4, 7-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays Old Dominion after Zyion Shannon scored 26 points in Arkansas State’s 81-71 victory over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-1 at home. Arkansas State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 3.6.

The Monarchs have gone 4-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Stack averaging 3.6.

Arkansas State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Monarchs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 13.2 points and 2.3 steals. En’Dya Buford is averaging 14.9 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 17.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press