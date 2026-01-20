Gibb leads BYU against No. 19 Texas Tech after 20-point game

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (19-1, 6-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts No. 19 Texas Tech after Delaney Gibb scored 20 points in BYU’s 69-58 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Cougars are 8-2 on their home court. BYU averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Lady Raiders have gone 6-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 14-1 against opponents with a winning record.

BYU makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). Texas Tech scores 14.7 more points per game (74.5) than BYU gives up to opponents (59.8).

The Cougars and Lady Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Benally is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press