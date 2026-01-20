Wyatt leads St. John’s against Marquette after 28-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-7, 5-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-5, 5-4 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Marquette after Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 28 points in St. John’s 66-64 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Red Storm have gone 8-1 in home games. St. John’s scores 63.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-4 in Big East play. Marquette ranks second in the Big East shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

St. John’s averages 63.8 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 61.7 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 10.3 more points per game (70.8) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (60.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Red Storm. Beautiful Waheed is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Halley Vice is averaging 16.0 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 59.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press