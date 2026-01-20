Holy Cross hosts Navy after Barnett-Gay’s 24-point game

Navy Midshipmen (10-6, 4-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-7, 4-2 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Holy Cross after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 24 points in Navy’s 86-68 win over the American Eagles.

The Crusaders are 6-2 in home games. Holy Cross has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-1 against Patriot opponents. Navy leads the Patriot scoring 7.9 fast break points per game.

Holy Cross is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, the same percentage Navy allows to opponents. Navy has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Cahalan is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kendall Eddy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoe Mesuch is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 12.4 points. Barnett-Gay is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 58.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

By The Associated Press