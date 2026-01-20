Skip to main content
Loyola Marymount plays Seattle U on 4-game road skid

By AP News

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-10, 2-6 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (13-7, 2-5 WCC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hits the road against Seattle U looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Redhawks have gone 9-3 at home. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WCC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Heimbrodt averaging 4.4.

The Lions are 2-6 in conference games. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron McBride averaging 2.3.

Seattle U makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Loyola Marymount averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Seattle U allows.

The Redhawks and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals. Junseok Yeo is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Shelley is averaging 15 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

