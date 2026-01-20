Fresno State visits Buljan and New Mexico

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-4, 5-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Fresno State after Tomislav Buljan scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 83-79 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos are 10-0 on their home court. New Mexico has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson Jacques averaging 5.8.

New Mexico is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State scores 5.3 more points per game (72.5) than New Mexico allows (67.2).

The Lobos and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press