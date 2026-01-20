Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Oregon State, aims for 6th straight home win

Oregon State Beavers (10-11, 3-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-3, 6-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Oregon State trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Gaels have gone 11-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beavers have gone 3-5 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Oregon State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The Gaels and Beavers square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.2 points. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 20.5 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josiah Lake is averaging 13 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press