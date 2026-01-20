San Jose State hosts Nevada following Brown’s 22-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-11, 3-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-17, 0-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Nevada after Amira Brown scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 75-60 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Spartans are 2-6 on their home court. San Jose State averages 18.6 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wolf Pack are 3-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Jose State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 55.2 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than the 72.5 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The Spartans and Wolf Pack meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Anderson is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Stella Sgro is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ahrray Young averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Skylar Durley is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press