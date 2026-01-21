Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

B.J. Edwards scores 24 points, leads SMU over Wake Forest 91-79

Sponsored by:
By AP News
SMU Wake Forest Basketball

SMU Wake Forest Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — B.J. Edwards scored 24 points, and SMU took the lead for good midway through the first half and cruised past Wake Forest 91-79 on Tuesday night.

Edwards shot 8 of 13 from the floor and finished with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 13 points for SMU (14-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Boopie Miller added 12 points and six assists for the Mustangs. Jaden Toombs chipped in with 10 points to go with nine rebounds.

The Mustangs built a nine-point halftime lead and led 47-36 in the second half. Wake Forest answered with a 10-3 surge to pull to 50-46 with 16:45 remaining but the Demon Deacons didn’t get closer.

Pierre’s 3-pointer made it 89-67 with 3:33 to play.

Juke Harris made five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4). Tre’Von Spillers scored 19 points and Myles Colvin added 17.

Edwards scored 17 points in the first half to help SMU take a 45-36 lead into the break. Harris scored 11 first-half points for Wake Forest, which had its last lead, 20-18, with 10:48 remaining in the half.

Up next

SMU: Hosts Florida State on Saturday.

Wake Forest: At No. 5 Duke on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.