B.J. Edwards scores 24 points, leads SMU over Wake Forest 91-79

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — B.J. Edwards scored 24 points, and SMU took the lead for good midway through the first half and cruised past Wake Forest 91-79 on Tuesday night.

Edwards shot 8 of 13 from the floor and finished with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 13 points for SMU (14-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Boopie Miller added 12 points and six assists for the Mustangs. Jaden Toombs chipped in with 10 points to go with nine rebounds.

The Mustangs built a nine-point halftime lead and led 47-36 in the second half. Wake Forest answered with a 10-3 surge to pull to 50-46 with 16:45 remaining but the Demon Deacons didn’t get closer.

Pierre’s 3-pointer made it 89-67 with 3:33 to play.

Juke Harris made five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4). Tre’Von Spillers scored 19 points and Myles Colvin added 17.

Edwards scored 17 points in the first half to help SMU take a 45-36 lead into the break. Harris scored 11 first-half points for Wake Forest, which had its last lead, 20-18, with 10:48 remaining in the half.

Up next

SMU: Hosts Florida State on Saturday.

Wake Forest: At No. 5 Duke on Saturday.

