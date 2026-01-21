Griffin leads Western Illinois against Morehead State after 28-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-15, 0-8 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (9-10, 5-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Morehead State after Isaiah Griffin scored 28 points in Western Illinois’ 86-79 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Morehead State is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Leathernecks have gone 0-8 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Morehead State scores 77.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 74.2 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 65.9 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 78.1 Morehead State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Josiah LeGree is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lucas Lorenzen is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 15.1 points. Griffin is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

