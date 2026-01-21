Wickstrom leads UC Riverside against UC Irvine after 28-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-11, 4-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-2, 7-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UC Irvine after Hannah Wickstrom scored 28 points in UC Riverside’s 83-71 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 9-0 on their home court. UC Irvine scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 4-3 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Irvine is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Wynn averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 19.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is averaging 21.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Highlanders. Kaylani Polk is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press