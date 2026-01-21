Santa Clara puts road win streak on the line against Seattle U

Santa Clara Broncos (16-5, 6-2 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-13, 1-6 WCC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hits the road against Seattle U trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Redhawks have gone 4-4 at home. Seattle U is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 6-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 16.9 assists per game led by Ashley Hawkins averaging 6.1.

Seattle U scores 63.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 65.6 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 6.5 more points per game (81.0) than Seattle U allows (74.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hawkins is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Maia Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press