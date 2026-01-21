Cal Poly faces UCSB on 3-game road skid

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-12, 3-4 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-7, 4-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hits the road against UCSB looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Gauchos have gone 7-2 in home games. UCSB ranks seventh in the Big West with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 5.2.

The Mustangs have gone 3-4 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 3-2 in one-possession games.

UCSB makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Cal Poly scores 7.1 more points per game (80.6) than UCSB allows (73.5).

The Gauchos and Mustangs match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.4 points for the Gauchos. Sensley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hamad Mousa is averaging 21.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press