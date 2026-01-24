Texas A&M visits Slaughter and Missouri

Texas A&M Aggies (8-7, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-9, 1-6 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Texas A&M after Grace Slaughter scored 21 points in Missouri’s 82-61 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 8-5 in home games. Missouri is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 1-5 in conference games. Texas A&M gives up 67.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Missouri makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Texas A&M averages 64.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 72.5 Missouri gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Aggies match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slaughter is averaging 19 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 assists and 3.8 steals for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press