Lear, Dayton Flyers square off against the Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams (17-2, 8-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-9, 3-5 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Dayton in A-10 action Sunday.

The Flyers have gone 5-3 in home games. Dayton is third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Fatima Ibrahim paces the Flyers with 6.5 boards.

The Rams are 8-0 in conference matchups. Rhode Island ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Dayton makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Rhode Island averages 68.1 points per game, 1.3 more than the 66.8 Dayton allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Leung is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 7.1 points. Nayo Lear is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Gray is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Vanessa Harris is averaging 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 34.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 66.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press