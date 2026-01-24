Gordon and LIU host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (6-12, 1-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (12-8, 6-1 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Wagner after Greg Gordon scored 20 points in LIU’s 66-63 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks are 5-1 on their home court. LIU allows 75.8 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 1-6 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks fourth in the NEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Jaden Baker averaging 3.9.

LIU makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Wagner averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.7 per game LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Seahawks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nick Jones is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press