Staveskie leads Incarnate Word against Houston Christian after 25-point outing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-11, 4-7 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-13, 3-8 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Houston Christian after Tahj Staveskie scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-71 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 in home games. Houston Christian is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals have gone 4-7 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word’s 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has given up to its opponents (48.2%).

The Huskies and Cardinals face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarco Bethea is averaging 9.5 points for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 18.2 points for the Cardinals. Staveskie is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press