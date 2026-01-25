Penn State visits Mobley and Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 0-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Penn State after John Mobley Jr. scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 74-62 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes are 9-2 on their home court. Ohio State scores 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 0-8 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State averages 82.1 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 77.4 Penn State allows. Penn State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Ohio State allows.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Kayden Mingo is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 14.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press