Alabama A&M visits Prairie View A&M after Horne’s 30-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-12, 3-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Alabama A&M after Dontae Horne scored 30 points in Prairie View A&M’s 95-80 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Panthers have gone 6-1 at home. Prairie View A&M averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in conference play. Alabama A&M is eighth in the SWAC scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 70.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 79.8 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai’Reon Joseph averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Horne is averaging 16.6 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Sami Pissis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Kintavious Dozier is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press