Wofford plays Chattanooga after Holmes’ 27-point game

Wofford Terriers (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-12, 3-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Chattanooga after Kahmare Holmes scored 27 points in Wofford’s 80-77 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Mocs are 5-4 on their home court. Chattanooga averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Terriers have gone 6-2 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

Chattanooga averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Chattanooga allows.

The Mocs and Terriers square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Frison is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Holmes is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press