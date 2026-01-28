Louisiana hosts Georgia State after Hamilton’s 38-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-16, 3-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Louisiana after Jelani Hamilton scored 38 points in Georgia State’s 82-81 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-6 at home. Louisiana is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 6-3 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 11.9 assists per game led by Malachi Brown averaging 3.1.

Louisiana’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Louisiana allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Finister is averaging 13.9 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hamilton is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 13.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press