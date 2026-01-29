Doty leads Siena against Niagara after 21-point game

Siena Saints (14-7, 7-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (5-15, 2-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Niagara after Gavin Doty scored 21 points in Siena’s 69-50 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-3 in home games. Niagara has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 7-3 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Doty averaging 5.5.

Niagara is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Saints match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Prudhomme is averaging 6.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Page is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brendan Coyle is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 10.1 points. Doty is averaging 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press