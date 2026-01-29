No. 3 Michigan visits No. 7 Michigan State after Fears’ 29-point game

Michigan Wolverines (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-2, 9-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan State hosts No. 3 Michigan after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 88-79 overtime win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans have gone 11-1 at home. Michigan State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 9-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 15-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Michigan State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Michigan allows. Michigan scores 27.4 more points per game (90.9) than Michigan State gives up (63.5).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fears is averaging 14.1 points and 8.8 assists for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Elliot Cadeau is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 assists. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

