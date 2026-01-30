Plumtree scores 31 as Cal Poly downs CSU Bakersfield 104-79

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Troy Plumtree’s 31 points led Cal Poly past CSU Bakersfield 104-79 on Thursday.

Plumtree added six rebounds for the Mustangs (8-14, 4-6 Big West Conference). Hamad Mousa shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Cayden Ward shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Roadrunners (8-14, 2-8) were led by Dailin Smith, who recorded 25 points and two steals. Mike Price added 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press