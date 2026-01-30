Rutgers visits USC following Woods’ 33-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-12, 2-8 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (15-6, 4-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Rutgers after Kam Woods scored 33 points in USC’s 73-72 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Trojans are 7-3 on their home court. USC scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-8 in Big Ten play. Rutgers allows 75.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

USC makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Rutgers averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game USC gives up.

The Trojans and Scarlet Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 18.9 points. Ezra Ausar is shooting 58.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Tariq Francis is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

