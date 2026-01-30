Lehigh takes on conference rival Colgate

Colgate Raiders (13-9, 7-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-13, 5-4 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hank Alvey and Lehigh host Jalen Cox and Colgate in Patriot League play.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-4 in home games. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot League with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Alvey averaging 5.0.

The Raiders are 7-2 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Lehigh’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Alvey is averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kyle Carlesimo averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Cox is shooting 53.4% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press