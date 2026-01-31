Quinnipiac visits Fairfield following Monroe’s 24-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (14-9, 6-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Fairfield after Amarri Monroe scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 98-91 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Stags are 9-2 in home games. Fairfield is the MAAC leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 10.4.

The Bobcats are 7-5 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Monroe averaging 6.2.

Fairfield scores 75.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 74.0 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is averaging 17.4 points for the Stags. Benjamin is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 16.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press