Nessah and the Cleveland State Vikings visit conference foe Milwaukee

By AP News

Cleveland State Vikings (8-14, 4-7 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amar Augillard and Milwaukee host Dayan Nessah and Cleveland State in Horizon League play.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Milwaukee averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Vikings are 4-7 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 2.0.

Milwaukee’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State’s 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Augillard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nessah is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

