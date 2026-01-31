Nussmeier leads 2 scoring drives as American beats National 17-9 in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led a pair of touchdown drives, including a keeper for a score, as the American team beat the National team 17-9 on Saturday in the Senior Bowl.

Nussmeier led a 12-play, 68-yard opening drive that ended with his 3-yard rush on a read-option play.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia led the National team to start. After an opening 18-yard completion to NC State tight end Justin Joly, Kentucky running back Seth McGowan fumbled. Mizzouri’s Zion Young recovered the ball, handed it to Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton, who had it punched out by Pavia. The American defense recovered it.

After three runs for 41 yards from Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor, Oklahoma’s Jayden Ott punched in a 5-yard score. Nussmeier found Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields for a successful two-point conversion.

Nussmeier was 5 of 8 for 57 yards with an interception that went through the hands of Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and into those of Nebraska’s Deshon Singleton.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson was intercepted similarly later in the quarter. His pass went off the hands of Louisville receiver Caullin Lacy, and Northwestern’s Fred Davis II intercepted it for the American team.

BYU’s Will Ferrin added a 40-yard field goal with 3:02 left to make it 17-0 at the break for the American team.

Pavia re-entered the game with 6:35 to go in the third and continued into the fourth, using a 29-yard run from McGowan to set up a 52-yard field goal from Iowa’s Drew Stevens. Pavia finished 10 of 13 for 78 yards.

Michigan receiver Donaven McCulley, who accepted a late invite to the Senior Bowl on the National team, led all receivers with four catches for 50 yards. He had a 14-yard reception on the National team’s final drive to set up a 1-yard score for FAU’s Kejon Owens.

