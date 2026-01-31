Fresno State earns 79-62 win over Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — David Douglas Jr. scored 21 points as Fresno State beat Air Force 79-62 on Saturday.

Douglas shot 7 of 11 (5 of 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (10-11, 4-6 Mountain West Conference). Zaon Collins added 14 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line, to go with five rebounds and five assists. Jake Heidbreder had 14 points and shot 5 for 12.

The Falcons (3-18, 0-10) were led by Ethan Greenberg, who posted 11 points and six rebounds.

Fresno State took the lead with 1:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Douglas led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to go up 44-39 at the break. Fresno State pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 18 points. They outscored Air Force by 12 points in the final half, as Heidbreder led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press