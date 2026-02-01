Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sevilla’s 27 lead UC Davis past Cal State Bakersfield 80-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla had 27 points in UC Davis’ 80-72 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

Sevilla shot 7 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (13-9, 6-5 Big West Conference). Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jalen Stokes had 13 points.

The Roadrunners (8-15, 2-9) were led by Mike Price, who posted 24 points. Dailin Smith added 19 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine rebounds, a steal and a block. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Roadrunners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.