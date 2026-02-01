Sevilla’s 27 lead UC Davis past Cal State Bakersfield 80-72

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla had 27 points in UC Davis’ 80-72 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

Sevilla shot 7 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (13-9, 6-5 Big West Conference). Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jalen Stokes had 13 points.

The Roadrunners (8-15, 2-9) were led by Mike Price, who posted 24 points. Dailin Smith added 19 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine rebounds, a steal and a block. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Roadrunners.

___

