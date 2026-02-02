Boise State hosts Nevada following Camper’s 32-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-6, 8-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-9, 5-6 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Boise State after Corey Camper Jr. scored 32 points in Nevada’s 89-76 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos have gone 8-3 at home. Boise State scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 8-3 in MWC play. Nevada scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Boise State gives up.

The Broncos and Wolf Pack face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Fielder is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elijah Price is averaging 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Wolf Pack. Camper is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

By The Associated Press