Douglas and Fresno State host UNLV

UNLV Rebels (10-11, 5-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-11, 4-6 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts UNLV after David Douglas Jr. scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 79-62 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in home games. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Wilson Jacques leads the Bulldogs with 8.5 boards.

The Rebels are 5-5 in conference play. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 4.6.

Fresno State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Fresno State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 17.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Issac Williamson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

