Troy visits Georgia State following Brown’s 21-point showing

Troy Trojans (15-8, 8-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-14, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Troy after Malachi Brown scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 69-67 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 in home games. Georgia State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 8-3 in Sun Belt play. Troy is second in the Sun Belt with 16.4 assists per game led by Cooper Campbell averaging 4.8.

Georgia State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Hamilton is averaging 18.7 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Brown is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Valdes is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 14.6 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

