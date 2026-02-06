Marshall visits Central Michigan following Morson’s 23-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (19-6, 10-3 Sun Belt) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-7, 8-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Marshall after Madi Morson scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 90-59 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Chippewas are 6-2 on their home court. Central Michigan is fourth in the MAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Taylor Anderson averaging 2.5.

The Thundering Herd are 7-4 in road games. Marshall averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Central Michigan makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Marshall averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 5.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Chippewas. Morson is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

Meredith Maier is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 9.8 points. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is shooting 44.5% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press